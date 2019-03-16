She was in Paris a few years ago on business when she met Chilean director Sebastian Lelio and told him how much she loved his movie 2013 Gloria, about a divorced woman on the cusp of 60, fighting the kind of invisibility that can afflict women that age. Lelio, in turn, talked about how much he loved Moore’s work, they talked about working together, and on that day, they conspired to remake Gloria for U.S. audiences — the film that became Gloria Bell.