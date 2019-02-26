An undocumented man who stands as a symbol of the Kenney and Trump administrations’ war over the city’s sanctuary stance - he sexually assaulted a child after being released from local custody - was sentenced Tuesday to an addition 21 months in prison for immigration offenses.
Juan Ramon Vasquez, 50, swore to the judge he would never come back to the United States once he’s freed.
He’s already serving eight to 20 years for sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter.
He was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for reentering the country after having been deported, for which he faced a maximum of two years.
The judge specified that the sentence be served consecutively, meaning Vasquez will be turned over to federal custody at the end of his state prison sentence.
After that he’ll be deported to Honduras, his homeland.
“Thank you,” he told the judge after sentencing, “because during the time I’ve been in jail the authorities have treated me very well.”
City officials had released Ramon-Vasquez when they refused to honor an ICE detainer.