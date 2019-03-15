Jordan Matthews signed with the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, becoming the second wide receiver to leave the Eagles this week. Golden Tate reached a deal with the Giants earlier in the day.
Matthews, 26, had 20 catches for 300 yards and two touchdowns with the Eagles last season after joining the team in Week 3. He also scored a touchdown in the Eagles’ divisional-round loss to New Orleans. It was his second stint with the Eagles, coming after they traded him to Buffalo during the 2017 training camp. Matthews ranks 20th on the Eagles’ all-time list in receptions with 245. He is 21st in receiving yards and 20th in touchdowns.
The Eagles signed Matthews last year after injuries to Mike Wallace and Mack Hollins, but there was less of a need for him in 2019.
With the addition of DeSean Jackson and Hollins’ return to health to complement Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor, Matthews would have been buried on the depth chart had he returned to Philadelphia. He joins a less-established receiving corps in San Francisco, where he can better compete for playing time. Matthews is acousin of 49ers icon Jerry Rice.