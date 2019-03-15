Matthews, 26, had 20 catches for 300 yards and two touchdowns with the Eagles last season after joining the team in Week 3. He also scored a touchdown in the Eagles’ divisional-round loss to New Orleans. It was his second stint with the Eagles, coming after they traded him to Buffalo during the 2017 training camp. Matthews ranks 20th on the Eagles’ all-time list in receptions with 245. He is 21st in receiving yards and 20th in touchdowns.