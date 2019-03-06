Johnny Bobbitt, the homeless vet who conspired with a Burlington County couple to spin a feel-good story that captured hearts across the country and raised $400,000 in a GoFundMe campaign, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering Wednesday in federal court in Camden.
Bobbitt could face from six to 30 months in federal prison for his crime.
In court, Bobbitt, whose shaggy hair was trimmed, was demure and said little more than ‘Yes, your honor’ during the proceeding before U. S District Court Judge Jerome Simandle.
He and his co-defendants, Kate McClure and Mark D’Amico, formerly of Florence, N.J., also are charged with conspiracy and theft by deception in a case brought by Burlington County prosecutors. Those charges are still pending.
The three are accused of cheating 14,000 donors around the world who contributed money to help Bobbitt after they fabricated a story to raise funds they said would be used to get Bobbitt off the streets. They told donors Bobbitt had come to McClure’s rescue when she ran out of gas off an exit on I-95 in Philadelphia on a cold night in the fall of 2017. Their story went viral and the three appeared on national television to promote the campaign.
In federal court Wednesday, Bobbitt admitted that he helped concoct the Good Samaritan story and said he opened a bank account to receive $25,000 of the donations in December 2017. He said D’Amico helped him open the account and McClure deposited the money. He also said he agreed to allow a photograph of him with the couple to be posted online to encourage more donations.
Bobbitt is scheduled for a hearing in Drug Court in Mount Holly on Friday. Drug Court is a diversionary program that allows addicts to plead guilty and receive intensive court-monitored treatment and rehabilitation instead of a criminal sentence.
Simandle, who said he was glad the federal prosecution would not interfere with Bobbitt’s ability to receive drug treatment, agreed to postpone sentencing on federal charges until after the drug program is completed.