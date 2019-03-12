The event came as Biden allies and donors have expressed rising confidence that the former vice president will soon join the Democratic primary, with many arguing that he represents the party’s safest option to defeat Trump. Biden’s supporters believe he has a broad appeal among Democrats, thanks to his close association with Obama, along with an ability to reach more moderate swing voters. They see Biden as a pragmatic alternative to a field of Democratic hopefuls who have largely embraced sweeping liberal proposals that have excited progressive voters, but which critics see as impractical and open to easy attacks.