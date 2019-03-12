WASHINGTON -- Before a cheering crowd of firefighters chanting “Run, Joe, Run” Joe Biden stepped to the brink of announcing a presidential campaign Tuesday morning, emphasizing his middle class roots in a speech that previewed the message he could try to ride to the White House.
Early on in his speech to a firefighters union convention, Biden said he appreciated the energy in the room. “Save it a little longer," he said. “I may need it in a few weeks.” He quickly added, “be careful what you wish for.”
The former vice president spoke to several hundred firefighters and their union officials at a Hyatt ballroom near the Capitol, where the International Association of Fire Fighters distributed signs reading “Run Joe Run” and “Fire Fighters for Biden.” He came on stage to the Bruce Springsteen song “We Take Care of Our Own,” which former President Barack Obama featured in his 2012 reelection campaign.
An opening video began with a quote that sounded like a campaign theme. “Middle class American folks have never let the country down,” Biden said in the clip. “You have been the centerpiece of everything I have done.”
Biden emphasized his blue-collar public image and the persona that supporters argue make him Democrats’ best bet to win back white, working-class voters in Pennsylvania and other Rust Belt states that swung the 2016 election to President Donald Trump.
The Scranton-born Biden told the audience that the room “looks like my old neighborhood — we’re ready to take anybody on.” He later said that in his neighborhood “you grew up either to be a firefighter or a cop, a tradesman or a priest. And I wasn’t qualified to be any of them.”
And he quickly sought to challenge Trump’s hold on middle-class voters, blasting the president for proposing an $845 billion cut to Medicare in his latest budget, unveiled this week. Biden contrasted that proposal with the vast tax cuts Trump approved.
“Who are they asking to pay for it? Middle class families like you, the neighborhood I grew up in," Biden said.
In many ways, the speech echoed the themes Biden has touched on for months as he has campaigned across the country for fellow Democrats, often serving as a liaison to voting blocs who have increasingly turned away from the party.
“I look around this room, I see the people who built this nation,” Biden said, adding that it wasn’t build by Wall Street or “CEOs.”
“Unions built the middle class,” Biden said, to applause.
The event came as Biden allies and donors have expressed rising confidence that the former vice president will soon join the Democratic primary, with many arguing that he represents the party’s safest option to defeat Trump. Biden’s supporters believe he has a broad appeal among Democrats, thanks to his close association with Obama, along with an ability to reach more moderate swing voters. They see Biden as a pragmatic alternative to a field of Democratic hopefuls who have largely embraced sweeping liberal proposals that have excited progressive voters, but which critics see as impractical and open to easy attacks.
Tom Leonard, a Philadelphia law partner who has long supported Biden, said an appearance before the firefighters’ union demonstrates what Biden offers: a working-class touch unlikely to alienate the political center.
“If you go with the firefighters, there’s no backlash on the other side, there’s no negative,” Leonard said in a recent interview. “You can’t do any better than firefighters. Nobody’s in favor of fires.”
Early polling suggests that Biden would enter the race as the Democratic front-runner, bolstered by decades in the public eye and eight years as Obama’s vice president. A Monmouth University poll released Monday found that 28 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents support Biden, placing him just ahead of 26 percent who would back Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.).
A host of Pennsylvania Democratic insiders has pledged support for Biden if he does run, showing the kind of appeal he holds within the party’s old guard and, potentially, in key swing states. Many early polls show that Democratic voters are looking most for electability as opposed to any particular ideological position.
Still, Biden has run for president twice before with little success, and much of the Democratic debate so far has been driven by a younger, diverse generation calling for fresh faces and ambitious proposals, not middle-of-the-road safety.
If he does join the contest, Biden would face a field that includes women, people of color and candidates several decades younger than the 76-year-old former vice president. But Biden might be one of the few speaking up for pragmatism.
At one point he referred to the criticism he has faced from some liberals for praising some Republicans, including Vice President Mike Pence.
“Folks, that’s not who we are,” he said.