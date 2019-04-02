Two-thirds of the nearly 40 executive board members present voted to endorse Williams at last Wednesday’s meeting, said Pat Eiding, who chairs the executive board of the AFL-CIO, an organization that includes a wide range of unions, including those representing building trades and service workers. He said none of the board members — one-fifth of whom are women — raised any objections about Williams and the sexual harassment allegations. (He noted that at a meeting Tuesday morning, a female board member said some people may not feel comfortable raising these kinds of objections in a board dominated by men.)