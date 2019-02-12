Morgan, president of the Americas and Asia Pacific Japan at SAP, became the first American woman to be on the company’s executive board in 2017. (The only other woman on the currently 10-person board is Adaire Fox-Martin, who is based in Germany and runs global customer operations with Morgan. Before they joined, there were two other women who had been appointed to the board: Angelika Damman from 2010 to 2011 and Luisa Delgado from 2012 to 2013, both chief human resource officers.)