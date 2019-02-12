When Fortune named SAP exec Jennifer Morgan to their 2018 list of “Most Powerful Women," it described her rise at the German software giant as “speedy.”
Morgan doesn’t exactly agree with that characterization.
“In yesterday’s world, my rise might be considered fast," she said, adding, “I mean, I’m 47 years old. I’m not 27.”
Seated on a chartreuse suede chair in her office at the company’s North American headquarters in Newtown Square, Morgan, who’s been with SAP for 14 years, said the world of business had changed drastically since she entered the workforce. Back then, there was just one kind of leader that people tried to emulate, and those people were usually older and male.
Today, she said, “there is no one mold." (Though women still make up a small fraction — 11 percent — of the highest-paid jobs in corporate America, according to a 2018 Pew study.)
Morgan, president of the Americas and Asia Pacific Japan at SAP, became the first American woman to be on the company’s executive board in 2017. (The only other woman on the currently 10-person board is Adaire Fox-Martin, who is based in Germany and runs global customer operations with Morgan. Before they joined, there were two other women who had been appointed to the board: Angelika Damman from 2010 to 2011 and Luisa Delgado from 2012 to 2013, both chief human resource officers.)
Her role at the company puts her in charge of more than 43,000 employees — nearly half the company’s global staff — including the 3,200 that work out of Newtown Square, and nearly 230,00 customers. In 2017, her total compensation was €2.84 million, or $3.2 million.
Though she lives just five minutes from the Newtown Square headquarters with her husband, the stay-at-home father to their two teenage sons, she spends most of her time on the road, heading to places like South Korea or New York, to meet with customers, which include not just tech-focused executives like chief information officers, but the entire C-suite, she said.
Like the rest of the executive board, she plays a big role in setting and implementing the company’s growth strategy, which, in recent years, has had much to do with acquisitions. In November, the company borrowed $8 billion to acquire survey analytics company Qualtrics, the most it’s ever paid for an acquisition.
DJ Paoni, SAP’s North America president who came up with Morgan as they managed salespeople and then sales managers, credits Morgan with teaching him that leaders should be approachable.
“Don’t have an entourage of people around you," Paoni says she taught him. "Don’t have a hierarchy, where you say, ‘Talk to this person before talking to me.’”
She also just launched A Call to Lead, a leadership advice podcast that features conversations with people in business. Below, find some more of Morgan’s best leadership advice.
“One of the biggest compliments someone ever gave me was ‘Jen, I can’t ever tell if things are really amazing or if the world is ending because your demeanor doesn’t change a whole lot.’ I try to model that, even if inside, I’m thinking, Oh gosh, I don’t yet have the answers to this. You wanna make sure you keep everything calm and keep everybody focused."
"A woman that I’m mentoring here at SAP, a second-line leader, was expressing some frustration with her direct leader at the time. And I said to her, ‘Have you ever given that feedback to your leader?’ And she said, ‘Well, no.’
"And I said, ‘Leadership is a two-way street. You have to be accountable to the relationship as well. You’re not some person who’s right out of college. You have leaders that work for you. If somebody who worked for you felt this way about you, wouldn’t you wanna know?’
“Sometimes leaders forget to ask for feedback from their most important constituents: their employees. As you move up the chain, what becomes more important is what everyone below you thinks."
"I don’t believe in simply doing the traditional annual review cycle. If I’m waiting a year to tell somebody what they’re doing well and what they can improve upon, I’m missing so many opportunities to allow that person to become a better version of a leader. I’m a big believer in giving radically honest feedback in real time.
"If you’re going on a client meeting, right when you walk out of that meeting, give that person feedback. If it was a tough situation, ask, how did you think it went? Give them a chance to share that. When you create that culture where immediate feedback is the norm, it’s not something you’re scared of anymore. People don’t fear the feedback anymore, they crave it.
“There’s a difference between having butterflies, being a little nervous and excited, and being scared. When you’re scared, it shuts down your ability to think clearly, to think creatively, to stay calm. To me, fear doesn’t belong in the corporate environment.”
"It’s only natural in your career when you face a setback or a tough time, like coming back to work after having a child, it’s only natural that you’re questioning, am I a good mother? Should I be doing this? That is totally natural. It would’ve helped me if people were really honest with me about that so I knew it was normal, so I knew it was a temporary hardship.
“A lot of people make permanent decisions based on temporary hardships."
"One of my earliest learnings came when I was running the North America business at SAP, when I would do business reviews with the different leaders across the region. The first thing that would be on the screen [when they walked in] would be financial numbers. As I learned about the different businesses and how they were performing, I noticed that the ones that were performing well tended to have a real strong focus on people and developing the team.
“So I started changing how I performed those reviews, by asking people to start with the org chart: ‘Just walk me through your team.’ What I would find nine times out of 10, based on how they understood their team, their focus on the people was reflected in the numbers. So I always say, if you focus on the people, the numbers will follow.”