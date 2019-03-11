In one that mirrors Oliver’s case, this time from the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, a bus driver named Michael Mayer, who works for the Wallingford-Swarthmore School District, sued his employer and the Teamsters Local 312 for collecting dues from him after Janus. In another case from the Fairness Center, a group of workers at Erie Water Works are suing AFSCME for poor representation. And in a class action filed right before Janus against the Pennsylvania State Education Association and others, teachers are alleging their unions were illegally collecting fees. That was part of a series of class actions filed by attorney Jonathan Mitchell, described by the New York Times as a “mastermind of the anti-union legal campaign." He’s also a President Trump nominee for a federal agency to improve government operations.