She’s been both lauded and criticized for how she balances neighborhood interests with the growth of institutions like Penn and Drexel. In 2017, after much prodding, she was the driving force behind a law enacted to add more zoning for single-family housing in Mantua. She’s also refused to designate Spruce Hill, known for its Victorian mansions, as a historic district, angering some residents there. Most recently, she delayed the sale of the former Provident Mutual building to benefit a developer.