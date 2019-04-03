The Rev. James I. Jackson Jr. did not just preach the word of God from the pulpit on Sundays: He was an ambassador for the Lord wherever he went, said those who knew him.
Whether helping to provide financial management services in his weekday job, or playing basketball, or traveling to Hollywood to root for his son on American Idol, he radiated God’s light while drawing people near.
But it was in church, they said, that the Germantown resident shined brightest. And it was at St. Paul Baptist Church in Bethlehem, Pa., that Rev. Jackson suffered a fatal heart attack Sunday.
Rev. Jackson, 58, a Philadelphia-born husband and father of two who served as associate pastor at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church in East Mount Airy from 2002 to 2012 before departing to lead St. Paul, died at St. Luke’s Hospital in Bethlehem.
“To say our community is shaken is an understatement," said Rev. Dr. Alyn E. Waller, senior pastor of Enon Tabernacle, who called Rev. Jackson a “son” of Enon. “We are devastated. He was a staff pastor, but he was also a friend.”
Rev. Jackson grew up in the Swampoodle section of North Philadelphia, the fifth of six children born to Deacon James I. Jackson Sr. and Gladys L. Jackson. He was raised in the church and served in nearly every capacity. After graduating from Central High School in 1979, he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Temple University and a master’s degree in religion from Liberty University. He married Whitnye Wilmer Jackson in 1987, about seven years after taking her to the senior prom at Girls’ High. They were married 31 years.
Rev. Jackson received his license to preach in 1991 and was ordained at Enon in May 2002.
In the business world, Rev. Jackson held management positions at Hudson United Bank and GMAC Mortgage; was executive vice president of the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corp., to which he was appointed by former mayor Ed Rendell; and president of First American Equities, in Bala Cynwyd.
Four years ago, he took a marketing job withThrivent, a full-service financial services firm that serves the Christian community, and he immediately took on the mantle of “spiritual mentor,” said David Schairer, Thrivent’s regional vice president.
“James was a true man of God,” Schairer said. “He didn’t have to tell you that, you just knew that by being around him and seeing how he cared for and loved others.”
Many friends and parishioners took to social media upon learning of Rev. Jackson’s death.
“One day I looked up and we were at the same church,” Francis Kilson, who knew the pastor for 42 years and attended Central and Temple with him, wrote on Facebook. “This man of God has been a constant in my life and the lives of many others. When my father died James was there to counsel, help and officiate. Also, James’ counsel was paramount in my decision to become a dad to a four-year-old Ethiopian orphan.”
Jetta Freeman and her husband, Mike, had been engaged for five years when Rev. Jackson arrived at St. Paul and had a conversation with them. That’s all it took for them to marry that July. “We were his first wedding as pastor of St. Paul ... ,” she wrote on Facebook.
Isaac Jamison, chairman of St. Paul’s Deacon Board, added that Jackson “cherished his family.”
Rev. Jackson’s son agreed.
“Daddy was passionate for Jesus, passionate for his church, passionate for his family, extremely loving and extremely caring,” said James Jackson III, 29. “He was just a warm person that you wanted to be around. You believed in his counsel and you didn’t want to disappoint him, because he wanted you to win.”
He recalled that when he competed on American Idol in December his father spent the week in Los Angeles rooting for him and giving encouraging words — even when he was voted off the show.
“He was outside the theater just beaming,” the son said. “He told me I did great. He stayed with me the whole time. Just supporting me. His presence, I wouldn’t trade that for the world.”
In addition to his wife and son, Rev. Jackson is survived by his daughter, Jordyn E. Jackson; a brother, Samuel Jackson; and three sisters, Deborah Burnett, Juanita Selden, and Julie Woodlin; and his mother-in-law Gertrude Wilmer.
A viewing will take place Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul Baptist Church, 925 E. Goepp St., Bethlehem, Pa. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Monday at Enon Tabernacle, 230 W. Coulter St., following a viewing from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Interment will be at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the James I. Jackson Jr. Scholarship Fund, St. Paul Baptist Church, 925 E. Goepp St., Bethlehem, Pa. 18017.