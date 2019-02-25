HARRISBURG - Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman on Monday signaled that Republicans who control the chamber are willing to discuss a bump in Pennsylvania’s minimum wage, which has remained stagnant at $7.25 per hour for the last decade.
“The minimum wage discussion needs to happen,” Corman, a Republican from Centre County, said during remarks at the monthly press club luncheon in Harrisburg, later adding: “We are open to having a discussion. It’s an important discussion to have, ... if we can get to a number that is reasonable.”
Corman’s comments signaled a shift in his caucus’ hands-off stance until now on hiking the minimum wage, an issue that has largely been championed by Democrats. For years, GOP leaders have balked at an increase, with many saying they would prefer the federal government deal with the wage issue.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has proposed a bump every year since being elected governor - and this year was no exception. Last month, the governor reiterated his plan to increase it to $15 per hour by 2025.
In his public remarks Monday, Corman said he believed Wolf’s $15-per-hour proposal would send a “shock” through Pennsylvania’s economy “at a time we are looking to create jobs and have more employers here.” But he suggested "a more modest” bump could gain traction.
He would not say what amount would be acceptable to his caucus.
Wolf last month proposed raising the state’s current minimum of $7.25 — the same as the federal minimum — on a sliding scale, starting with a hike to $12 this July. It would rise by 50 cents every year until 2025, when it would be $15. The wage would increase with the cost of living every year after that.
Lawmakers last approved a boost in the state minimum wage in 2006, with the rate eventually moving to $7.15 an hour. But it reached only $7.25 an hour in 2009 to match the federal minimum wage.
Meanwhile, surrounding states have been upping theirs. According to the U.S, Department of Labor, Maryland set its minimum at $10.10 per hour; West Virginia is at $8.75; New York, $11.10; and Ohio, $8.55.