The Ongoing Struggle To Protect Philadelphia’s Children From Environmental Harm

Sick Schools
Tainted Soil
Lead Paint

DANGER: Learn at Your Own Risk
Hidden Peril
Botched Jobs
How safe is my school?

Find detailed reports on hazards at more than 200 Philadelphia district schools

How the ‘Toxic City’ investigation has protected Philadelphia children from environmental perils

Here's what city and school officials did to help protect children from health hazards in the wake of the Inquirer's two-year investigation, Toxic City.

How we did the testing

How Philadelphia investigative reporters collected dust samples at district schools to test for mold, lead and asbestos.

Olney Elementary School located at 5301 N Water St, in Philadelphia, Monday, May 7, 2018. JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
Philadelphia sent workers to fix an asbestos-ridden pipe in a school. Instead, it got worse

New tests show off-the-chart levels of asbestos fibers on surfaces at Olney Elementary School after officials at the School District of Philadelphia had ordered a cleanup.

Furness High School student Susila Magar, right, takes part Thursday in a “Toxic Teach Out” at her school to bring attention to lead paint contamination there.
School District cleans Olney Elementary after 10.7 million asbestos fibers found

School District cleans and shuts areas at Olney Elementary amid public pressure in wake of newspapers' investigation that found 10.7 million asbestos fibers on a floor

Sign for the A.S. Jenks Elementary School June 11, 2018, where Maria Greco teaches second grade in Room 106. Tests in early December 2017 revealed high levels of asbestos fibers in dust on the floor in her classroom and in a closet, where kids hang their coats and backpacks. After an Inquirer and Daily News story about asbestos, detailing high asbestos at Jenks, came out last month, a parent called the city Health Department to complain. And Greco did too. TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Solving the asbestos mystery in Philadelphia’s A.S. Jenks School

A parent and teacher had a simple but pressing question: Did the Philadelphia school district clean up toxins in a second-grade classroom? The district would not provide an answer. So reporters did.

After hazards were exposed, Philadelphia school district launches massive summer cleanup

A month after the "Toxic City: Sick Schools" investigation found dangerous levels of asbestos fibers in rundown Philadelphia elementary schools, the district said it has begun cleaning them up.

Gov. Tom Wolf, left, with State Sen. Vincent Hughes during a press conference announcing funds to clean up hazards in Philadelphia schools.
Wolf pledges millions to tackle lead paint in city schools

Gov. Wolf announces millions in new funding for an emergency cleanup of toxins at Philadelphia district schools, responding to an Inquirer and Daily News investigation.

State Sen. Vincent Hughes (left) and Gov. Tom Wolf (center) arrive at Roosevelt School in Philadelphia, prior to a June 29 news conference to announce $7.6 million in state funding to repair damaged lead paint and plaster at 40 city schools.
Can Philadelphia school officials be trusted with millions in state money to clean up lead paint?

With $7.6 million in new state funds, the School District of Philadelphia this week picked four contractors to clean up toxic lead paint in 40 schools after an Inquirer and Daily News investigation, “Toxic City: Sick Schools,” exposed widespread problems.

Philadelphia school kids will get added protections from lead paint perils

A new law in Philadelphia will require for the first time that public schools must be certified as safe from lead-paint hazards.

Despite recent cleanups, Philadelphia schools still expose kids and teachers to asbestos

The Philadelphia school district spent the summer cleaning up seven schools where the Inquirer's "Toxic City: Sick Schools" investigation found the highest numbers of cancer-causing asbestos fibers. Then, new problems surfaced.

Without $700M, Philly might not be able to fix crumbling schools, Hite and Kenney say

"It's up to elected adults to take care of our kids," Mayor Kenney said. "Right now, only Philadelphia can secure this needed funding.""

Lawmakers call for a restart to Pa.'s school-construction program

The report, released Wednesday, recommends the state set aside money not just for new buildings, but repairs to the state's aging schools. It also calls for targeting money to projects to enhance school safety in the wake of shootings at Parkland and elsewhere.

Philly congressmen seek federal help to fix ‘unconscionable’ condition of city schools

Philadelphia's three congressmen urged House leaders to dedicate federal money to repairing the city's schools, which are suffering from mold, deteriorated asbestos, and peeling paint likely to contain lead.
The letter from Democrats Bob Brady, Brendan Boyle and Dwight Evans came in response to the Inquirer and Daily News series "Toxic City," which detailed the conditions and the sometimes devastating health consequences for school children.

About the series

Toxic City is an investigative series about the ongoing struggle to protect Philadelphia’s children, many poor and minority, from environmental harm. Over the course of two years, reporters examined lead paint in old homes, contaminated soil in once-industrial neighborhoods, and unhealthy conditions in public schools that made children sick.

The series has been supported by funding from the Lenfest Institute for Journalism, the University of Southern California Center for Health Journalism and the Dennis A. Hunt Fund for Health Journalism.

How the ‘Toxic City’ investigation has protected Philadelphia children from environmental perils

In booming Philadelphia neighborhoods, lead-poisoned soil is resurfacing

Breakneck construction has unearthed a toxic legacy, coating playgrounds and backyards with dangerous levels of lead dust.

Rachel Kaminski holds her daughter, Emma, 2, outside their Fishtown home on June 30, 2017. Rachel and other residents have been reaching out to lawmakers about lead in the soil.
River ward residents want city, others to protect kids from lead in soil

As construction disturbs dormant lead in the soil, river ward residents call on the city and other officials to help protect their families.

Wolf: All kids should be blood tested for lead by age 2

The aim is to reduce childhood lead poisoning.

Fishtown residents, city halt smelter demolition until safeguards in place

The City of Philadelphia stopped the demolition of a former lead smelter in Fishtown after residents complained they weren't given notice and that controls for airborne toxins didn't take place.

Results from the former Anzon lead smelter factory area show highly contaminated soil around the now busy shopping district.
State confirms extreme lead levels in Kensington soil

The state Department of Environmental Protection confirms that its own testing, prompted by an Inquirer/Daily News investigation, found unacceptable levels of lead spread over the footprint of a former lead smelter.

Concerns about lead paint
Concerns about lead in soil

Philly ignores thousands of kids poisoned by lead paint

With the worst deep poverty of the nation’s largest cities, many Philadelphia families find themselves trapped in toxic houses that make their children sick.

Brendan Cooney and wife Alana Sagin never imagined their house&#039;s charming stained-glass windows would later become the source of their son&#039;s lead poisoning — and of so much parental angst.
Doctor’s 2-year-old son poisoned by lead in their Mount Airy home

The young married couple took one look at the Victorian-style house in the city’s Mount Airy neighborhood and knew it was the one. The perfect place...

Avril Absolum, and her son Jalen are very close. He looks to her for guidance as they work their way through the flash cards. When Jalen was 2, his pediatrician discovered he had an alarming blood lead level.<br/>
Philly aims to prevent lead poisoning before kids are harmed

As part of a plan to prevent childhood lead poisoning, Mayor Kenney said Monday, the city will begin to enforce a four-year-old law that requires landlords...

"This is an issue in which we all have to work together to come up with real solutions," State Sen. Vincent Hughes, D-Philadelphia, said Monday of lead paint in Philadelphia homes.
Lawmakers demand action on Philly’s lead-paint scourge

When State Rep. Donna Bullock stood among a dozen state and local lawmakers calling for an end to the city’s childhood lead poisoning crisis Monday, her cry for help was also a personal one.

1951 Bonitz Street, the house with the yellow awnings, where Gregory Jackson and Sophia Pope´s youngest son was poisoned by lead paint. More than 90 percent of the houses in Philadelphia were built before the 1978 lead-paint ban. ( JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer)
State Sen. Hughes finds money to help fight Philly’s lead paint scourge

State Sen. Vincent Hughes will announce Thursday that he has secured two grants to help attack the scourge of childhood lead poisoning in Philadelphia...

Lead Risk Map

Find out if your neighborhood is a high risk for lead exposure.