About the series

Toxic City is an investigative series about the ongoing struggle to protect Philadelphia’s children, many poor and minority, from environmental harm. Over the course of two years, reporters examined lead paint in old homes, contaminated soil in once-industrial neighborhoods, and unhealthy conditions in public schools that made children sick.

The series has been supported by funding from the Lenfest Institute for Journalism, the University of Southern California Center for Health Journalism and the Dennis A. Hunt Fund for Health Journalism.