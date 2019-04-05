The Ongoing Struggle To Protect Philadelphia’s Children From Environmental Harm
Toxic City: SICK SCHOOLS
With $7.6 million in new state funds, the School District of Philadelphia this week picked four contractors to clean up toxic lead paint in 40 schools after an Inquirer and Daily News investigation, “Toxic City: Sick Schools,” exposed widespread problems.
The Philadelphia school district spent the summer cleaning up seven schools where the Inquirer's "Toxic City: Sick Schools" investigation found the highest numbers of cancer-causing asbestos fibers. Then, new problems surfaced.
The report, released Wednesday, recommends the state set aside money not just for new buildings, but repairs to the state's aging schools. It also calls for targeting money to projects to enhance school safety in the wake of shootings at Parkland and elsewhere.
Philadelphia's three congressmen urged House leaders to dedicate federal money to repairing the city's schools, which are suffering from mold, deteriorated asbestos, and peeling paint likely to contain lead.
The letter from Democrats Bob Brady, Brendan Boyle and Dwight Evans came in response to the Inquirer and Daily News series "Toxic City," which detailed the conditions and the sometimes devastating health consequences for school children.
Toxic City is an investigative series about the ongoing struggle to protect Philadelphia’s children, many poor and minority, from environmental harm. Over the course of two years, reporters examined lead paint in old homes, contaminated soil in once-industrial neighborhoods, and unhealthy conditions in public schools that made children sick.
The series has been supported by funding from the Lenfest Institute for Journalism, the University of Southern California Center for Health Journalism and the Dennis A. Hunt Fund for Health Journalism.
Toxic City: TAINTED SOIL
