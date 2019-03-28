People in North Philadelphia had a chance to speak out Wednesday night about an Arizona-based agency’s plan to house undocumented, immigrant children in the neighborhood — and a lot of what they said wasn’t good.
“The only thing I get with VisionQuest are horror stories,” said the first speaker, Sister Taleah Taylor of the City of Dreams Coalition. “What’s going to change? Now we’re going to bring in kids from Mexico?”
“Obviously some very incendiary accusations,” responded VisionQuest President Mark Contento. “It’s a different program.”
About 170 people, a third or more of them VisionQuest employees, filled almost every seat during a meeting at the Yorkhouse apartment building at 5325 Old York Rd., just up the street from the VisionQuest property.
The meeting was led by City Councilwoman Cherelle Parker, who represents the area and said she was acting at the request of zoning officials.
It came as the Arizona-based agency pursues zoning approvals to open the center. A stenographer took down the record as people spoke, in case community comments should become part of a future lawsuit.
VisionQuest plans to house about 60 Spanish-speaking, undocumented immigrant boys at its Logan Plaza property, 5201 Old York Rd. The children, ages 12 to 17, are among thousands of “unaccompanied minors” who turned up alone at the nation’s southern border, fleeing violence and poverty in El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, and Mexico.
The for-profit company is under contract with the federal government.
Part of the Wednesday night debate turned on whether the new facility was a detention center. VisionQuest officials insisted it was not, while others in the audience said that it was since the children cannot leave.
Many questions and comments dealt with VisionQuest’s previous operation at the same site, which closed in 2017 after state inspectors found that staffers had struck and choked children. At least three VisionQuest employees were fired between 2011 and 2017 after hitting or physically handling children, state records show.
VisionQuest executives and their consultants said this new program would be new and different, that the children would get education and health care — and the community would gain real benefits in terms of 109 new jobs. They estimated the total positive economic impact of the new center at $107 million.
“That’s the same argument we get to build more prisons,” one woman responded. “You never mentioned the children — that’s what we care about.”
VisionQuest worker Joledson Delvalle said he cared about children — and that he and his co-workers would strive to ensure their health and safety. These are children, he said, who came to this country seeking the American dream.
Today VisionQuest operates in six states, providing housing and therapies to hundreds of juvenile offenders and other at-risk youths.
Earlier this week, The Inquirer reported that agency founder and board chairman Bob Burton told new employees at the center, “Stop speaking Spanish.” He made the remarks as new hires underwent training at the VisionQuest property last month.
Burton, who founded VisionQuest in 1973, apologized and said he was only trying to encourage a work environment that promoted open communication and understanding.
“VisionQuest has a very sketchy reputation in the community,” said one of the people at the gathering, Sandra Broadus. She noted that a change in zoning would open the project to similar projects in the future, even when VisionQuest is gone.
Immigration activists have opposed the agency’s revival in North Philadelphia, and city government officials likewise have expressed deep doubts. More than half a dozen elected or appointed city officials, or their representatives, attended the meeting.