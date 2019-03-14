Americans admire immigrants more than it might seem, given calls for tougher enforcement, with 59 percent saying the newcomers make the country stronger, according to a new Pew Research Center study released on Thursday.
The same is true in many countries around the world, according to the Washington-based think tank, which found that more people say immigrants are a strength than a burden.
The center surveyed 18 countries that host roughly half of the world’s migrants, or some 127 million people.
In 10 of those nations, majorities saw immigrants as a strength. Those lands included some of the world’s largest receiving countries, including the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Canada and Australia.
Majorities in five countries — Hungary, Greece, South Africa, Russia and Israel — saw immigrants as a burden.