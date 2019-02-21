Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a man and woman showed up at a hospital and said they had been shot in their legs when someone opened fire on them while they were in an SUV on I-95 in Port Richmond Wednesday night.
The wounds were not life threatening, officials said.
Philadelphia police said they were called to Episcopal Hospital in Kensington about 9:45 p.m. after two people walked in with gunshot wounds to their legs.
The 25-year-old woman and 24-year-old man told police they were in an SUV on I-95 northbound near Allegheny Avenue when gunfire erupted from another vehicle, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters in Kensington.
A third person who had been with the pair when they were shot for some reason drove away in the SUV after the gunshot victims arrived at the hospital, officials said. Police later pulled over a black SUV with five bullet holes on the driver’s side at Kensington and Lehigh avenues, not far from the hospital.
Small said the investigation was turned over to the State Police because the shooting reportedly occurred on I-95.
He said State Police are expected to check videos from the interstate to see any cameras along the highway captured the shooting.