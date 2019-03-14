But next month, the Pennsylvania Game Commission plans to vote on whether to move the opening day to the Saturday before Thanksgiving in an effort to draw more hunters. The state’s hunting license sales peaked in 1982 at 1.1 million, and the number has gone down, consistently, ever since. Pennsylvania sold just under 900,000 licenses last year. The cost of a license varies by age, but for most adult residents, the price is $20.90.