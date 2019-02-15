Keeping it simple is a good strategy, and remember each frame in your collection doesn’t need to look the same. It’s fun to mix and match shapes and sizes of similar colored frames. An attractive choice would be to have all distressed vintage-look wood frames or mostly black, some with a silver or gold accent, and some that are all silver or gold. You can be as eclectic as you want, including leaving art painted on canvas completely unframed. However, if you want a feature wall of several works that are similar either in size, color, or theme, consider using the same style and color of frame. This will help the mini-collection cohesive.