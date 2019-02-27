WASHINGTON -- Nearly 20 years since either chamber of Congress last approved a major bill strengthening gun laws, the House is expected to pass a sweeping expansion of background checks Wednesday in a vote illustrating the changing politics around firearms.
After weeks consumed by the government shutdown and trying to act as a counterweight to President Donald Trump, Democrats are using two gun bills to make some of their first major policy statements -- showing that they now see tougher gun laws as a central part of their appeal to voters, even in moderate swing districts where such debates were once considered risky.
That votes also reflect how power has shifted on Capitol Hill, with Democrats now in position to push proposals that couldn’t even get a hearing under Republican control.
Nearly every Democrat in the House, and possibly all of them, is expected to support the first measure, up Wednesday afternoon, to expand background checks, including dozens of newly elected lawmakers from competitive suburban districts. Reps. Andy Kim and Jeff Van Drew, of South Jersey, and Conor Lamb, of Western Pennsylvania, represent districts Trump won, yet are among the 232 House cosponsors.
“This is really I would say the most significant gun violence legislation in a generation,” said Max Samis, a spokesman for Brady, the newly renamed group that until Tuesday was called the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence. “We saw people running on this issue coast to coast last year.”
In Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the group endorsed seven House Democrats who flipped seats previously held by Republicans — along with the only two House Republicans in the Philadelphia region to survive last year’s races, Brian Fitzpatrick of Bucks County, and Chris Smith, of central New Jersey. Both Republicans are cosponsors of the background check bill up Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Democrats representing suburban areas aggressively highlighted their support for tougher gun laws in campaigns last year, and since the election.
Reps. Mary Gay Scanlon, of Delaware County, and Madeleine Dean, of Montgomery County, invited gun violence survivors to be their guests at Trump’s State of the Union speech earlier this month.
“There’s been a significant change and I think you saw it in the 2018 election most clearly,” said Robert Spitzer, a political scientist at SUNY-Cortland who has written five books on gun policy.
The two measures up Wednesday and Thursday appear likely to be blocked by the Republican-controlled Senate, where many GOP lawmakers see them as an infringement on Second Amendment rights. But advocates for stricter gun laws still view House passage as a major step after two decades of legislative blockades.
The last time either chamber of Congress passed a gun bill was in 1999, Spitzer said. Weeks after the Columbine school shooting, the Senate approved a bill to require background checks for firearms sales at gun shows. It was blocked in the House.
The closest any major bill has come since was in 2013, when the Senate rejected a background check bill sponsored by Sens. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.) and Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) in response to the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting in Newtown, Conn.
That plan got 55 votes, but it needed 60 to advance in part because of defections by a handful of Democrats from conservative states, a sign that gun proposals remained politically tenuous.
“It wasn’t that long ago that gun safety was considered the third rail of politics, but today you have a new majority in the House that was elected because of, not despite, its enthusiasm for stronger gun laws,” said Peter Ambler, executive director of Giffords, the advocacy group founded by former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords after she was shot at a public event.
He predicted political damage for Republicans if they refuse to act in the Senate.
“Gun violence has shaped the way we live and Americans are outraged,” Ambler said. “With every day that goes by, with 100 Americans shot every day, they’re going to have to answer to the American people ... Donald Trump and Republicans in the Senate will have to answer for why they haven’t held hearings, they haven’t voted on gun safety legislation.”
Republicans have signaled that they are unlikely to take up the issue in the Senate. Many GOP Senators come from more rural, conservative states where new gun laws may not be as popular as they have proven in metropolitan suburbs.
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R., Fla.) pointed out that the shooters at massacres at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. and the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, along with other killers, passed background checks.
“This legislation does nothing to make our schools, churches or communities safer,” Steube said ion the House floor Wednesday morning. “In fact, it only infringes on the constitutionally guaranteed Second Amendment rights of law abiding citizens.”
The House is planning to take up two bills. One, scheduled for a Wednesday afternoon vote, would expand background checks to private sales, including online or at gun shows. The second, scheduled for Thursday, would require gun dealers to wait 20 days for a response to a background check request before going ahead with a sale, up from three.
After the likely House approval, the spotlight could again fall on Toomey, one of the few Senate Republicans who supports broader background checks. But gun control groups have largely soured on his previous proposal, and it doesn’t appear that his plan has picked up additional support. Instead, advocates for tougher laws are backing a plan that mirrors the House proposal, without the compromises in Toomey’s 2013 legislation.
“I’m not wildly optimistic" that there is a path to Senate passage for his proposal, Toomey told reporters Tuesday, though he said he is considering tweaks..
Kim, the South Jersey freshman who flipped a Republican seat in South Jersey, said the activism of the Parkland, Fla. students after a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year helped change the debate.
“To me, as the father of two baby boys, that really hit hard,” Kim said in an interview. “The kind of change that I saw in the days and weeks after that tragedy, really people that never got interested in politics before, never engaged on that issue before, starting coming out and talking to me and saying ‘What can we do?’”