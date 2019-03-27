The contrast is stark and deliberate, and deepens as the movie goes about its bloody business of recounting the 2008 attacks (more than 170 killed during four days of coordinated Lashkar-e-Taiba attacks on multiple sites). This could easily be framed as a clash of civilizations, but the movie tilts it a different way, as a clash between religious nihilists and civilization itself, with the Taj as the microcosm of all that is cosmopolitan, accommodating, and tolerant.