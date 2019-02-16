Three people were found dead in suspected homicides across the Philadelphia region on Friday and Saturday.
In Philadelphia, police said officers responding to a “hospital case” call found a woman in a trash bag, covered with a blanket, on the 1800 block of East Cliveden Street in East Mount Airy at 8:52 a.m. Saturday. Medics pronounced her dead a half hour later. Police did not reveal the woman’s identity or age.
Shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, police said a 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to his neck, back and lower torso was found on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace in Southwest Philadelphia. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he died at 4:45 a.m. Saturday. No weapon was found, police said. The victim’s identity was not released by police.
In New Jersey, authorities Saturday announced the death of Julio Sanchez-Moncada, 32, of Camden. Police said he was found shot multiple times on the 3100 block of Merriel Avenue in Camden, where he was pronounced dead around 11 a.m. Friday.
Anyone with information in that case is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Jim Brining at (856) 225-8439 or Camden County Police Detective Shawn Donlon at (856) 757-7042, or send email to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.
No arrests were reported in any of the deaths.