Homicide detectives on Saturday continued to investigate a double shooting in North Philadelphia that left one man dead and another hospitalized.
Just before 11 p.m. Friday, responding to a report of “a person with a gun,” officers arrived at the 3000 block of North 10th Street and found a 41-year-old man who was shot in the head. Officers transported the man, whom police have not yet identified publicly, to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:08 p.m.
Officers found a second shooting victim at Percy Street and Glenwood Avenue, just a few blocks from where they discovered the first victim. The second victim, a 38-year-old unidentified man, suffered multiple gunshot wounds, including to the right foot, buttocks and right thigh. Paramedics transported him to Temple Hospital. He was in stable condition on Saturday afternoon, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing; there have been no arrests and no weapon recovered, police said.