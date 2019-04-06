Health officials said Saturday that certain Acme shoppers who ate pre-cut fruit and vegetables from a store in South Philadelphia should get vaccinated because a worker at the store has “acute” Hepatitis A.
The employee, who was not identified, worked at the Acme at 1400 E. Passyunk Ave., the city’s Department of Public Health said in a news release. The store is “aware of the situation and is working collaboratively with the health department,” the department said.
An Acme spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Although the risk of a Hepatitis A infection is very low, anyone who ate pre-cut fruit and vegetables bought from the Passyunk Avenue store between March 17 and March 29 should get a Hepatitis A vaccine “as soon as possible," the department said.
Those who have previously received two doses of Hepatitis A vaccine or have had Hepatitis A in the past do not need to be vaccinated, the health department said.
People who need a Hepatitis A vaccine should contact their health care provider’s office or visit a pharmacy. Those who need help getting a vaccine can contact the department at 215-685-6741 on Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver and can spread when an infected person does not wash hands thoroughly after using the bathroom and then prepares food, the department said.
Those infected with Hepatitis A typically develop symptoms two to six weeks after they had contact with the virus. Symptoms can range from mild diarrhea and vomiting to severe symptoms of jaundice, or yellowing of the skin and eyes. Other symptoms include fever, low energy, stomach pain, and dark urine, the department said. People who develop Hepatitis A symptoms should contact their doctor immediately.
There is no medication to treat Hepatitis A. Many people get better on their own at home, though some can become very sick and require hospitalization, the department said.