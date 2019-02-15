In the late summer and fall, tens of thousands of raptors fly over the Keys as they journey from their breeding grounds in Canada and the northeastern United States. Because raptors prefer not to fly over large bodies of water, the Keys act as a natural funnel, compressing the birds into a concentrated stream. Curry Hammock in the fall is one of the few places in the world where birders can expect to see migrating peregrines. “I guarantee it,” Gles said.