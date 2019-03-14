Lucy Dacus. Unfailingly intelligent Richmond, Va., songwriter Lucy Dacus’ 2018 album Historian was one of 2018‘s best, a superb follow-up to her excellent 2016 debut No Burden. Dacus is also one-third of the indie supergroup boygenius along with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker, and she just released a bilingual cover of Edith Piaf’s “La Vie en Rose” on Valentine’s Day. It’s the first in a series of songs Dacus plans to put out pegged to holidays through the year, with new songs coming on Mother’s Day, July 4, Halloween, Christmas, New Year’s, and one unofficial holiday close to her heart: Bruce Springsteen’s birthday. Thursday at Union Transfer.