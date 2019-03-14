Sisters of the Strawberry Moon. North Mississippi All-Stars guitarist Luther Dickinson’s new project pairs the producer with all female collaborators, including Mississippi gospel vocalists the Como Mamas and Memphis songwriter Amy LaVere (who plays the Locks at Sona next Thursday). Dickinson will offer a taste of the album due out March 22 with the aid of (Levon’s daughter) Amy Helm and Birds of Chicago, the Americana duo fronted by Allison Russell. Sunday at Sellersville Theatre.
Gogol Bordello. It’s the 20th anniversary tour for the raucous, freewheeling eight-person gypsy-punk band named after 19th century Ukrainian author Nikolai Gogol and fronted by highly energetic showman Eugene Hutz, who costarred alongside Elijah Wood in the 2005 film Everything Is Illuminated. Sunday at Franklin Music Hall.
Caracara, “Better.” The title song to an upcoming three-song EP by Philly band fronted by William Lindsay who self-identify as making “distorted, emotional music.” Featuring Marisa Dabice of Mannequin Pussy on vocals and produced by Will Yip, the song is released on Yip’s Memory Music, and it’s a six-minute mini-epic about trust and heartbreak.
Kinky Friedman & Dale Watson. Two veteran Lone Star State music rebels on the same bill. Friedman is the cigar smoking iconoclast and songwriter of “Sold American” and “They Ain’t Making Jews Like Jesus Anymore” who is also a mystery novelist, dog rescuer, and occasional Texas gubernatorial candidate. Watson is the honky-tonk traditionalist who calls his music Ameripolitan and has just released Call Me Lucky, recorded at Sam Phillips Recording studio in his new part-time home of Memphis. Monday at the Locks at Sona.
Lucy Dacus. Unfailingly intelligent Richmond, Va., songwriter Lucy Dacus’ 2018 album Historian was one of 2018‘s best, a superb follow-up to her excellent 2016 debut No Burden. Dacus is also one-third of the indie supergroup boygenius along with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker, and she just released a bilingual cover of Edith Piaf’s “La Vie en Rose” on Valentine’s Day. It’s the first in a series of songs Dacus plans to put out pegged to holidays through the year, with new songs coming on Mother’s Day, July 4, Halloween, Christmas, New Year’s, and one unofficial holiday close to her heart: Bruce Springsteen’s birthday. Thursday at Union Transfer.