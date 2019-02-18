The strife roiling Philadelphia’s Republican Party intensified over the weekend as ward leader Daphne Goggins threatened to sue if the party holds a planned meeting Monday to reconsider its endorsement of her for mayor..
In a flurry of emails shared with The Inquirer, Goggins declared the meeting would violate the party’s bylaws.
”If a second vote is called for it is unlawful and invites legal action in the form of an injunction, monetary damages, as well as incidental and consequential damages, not to mention other punitive damages against the Philadelphia Republican Party,” Goggins said in an email sent by her campaign and then posted to her Facebook page.
Ross Wolfe, the party’s associate general counsel, responded with his own email to ward leaders, telling them the “Republican City Committee bylaws are silent in regard to endorsements,” leaving it free to change endorsements at any time.
”Therefore, any legal action brought solely in response to a change in endorsement – if the body decides that is the course they wish to take – would be meritless, in my opinion,” Wolfe wrote.
The party voted last Wednesday to endorse Goggins, the only candidate considered. Billy Ciancaglini, a defense attorney also running for the Republican nomination for mayor, then questioned in an Inquirer “Clout” column whether Goggins is prepared for ”the rigors” of being mayor.
Goggins, in an interview with The Inquirer last month, said she has been on disability since 2010 due to fiibromyalgia. In an interview last week, Goggins said she would give up her diability payments if elected mayor, a defense that only seemed to inflame anxiety about her candidacy among some in her party.
Chairman Michael Meehan on Friday called for the new meeting, citing concerns about Goggins’ disability payments. The ward leaders on the GOP city committee could strip Goggins of their endorsement, reaffirm their choice, pick someone else to endorse, or vote to hold an open primary with no preferred party candidate.
Goggins, in her email to ward leaders, also threatened legal action against “anyone in or outside of the party” if they “question her legal right to seek public office,” adding she is “physically, emotionally and mentally capable of handling the duties as mayor.”
And she accused Ciancaglini, a former Democratic candidate for judge who registered as a Republican last year, of causing “a ruckus” in the party because no ward leader nominated him for the endorsement.
”It would not be a stretch to say that he is a plant from the Democrats to attempt to destroy the party and this will not be tolerated,” Goggins wrote, suggesting she might sue also sue Ciancaglini.
Ciancaglini took to Facebook Saturday to mock Goggins‘ accusation, noting that he has “effectively attacked” the Democratic incumbent, Mayor Jim Kenney, and claiming to have “converted” more than 200 Democrats to Republicans in the last 10 months.
”Daphne, you have derailed,” Ciancaglini wrote. “You are now saying that you can work as mayor, but continue to collect disability checks from the state by claiming you are too injured to work. That is a disgrace. Forget the lawsuits, forget the inmate threats, and simply get a job...because it ain’t gonna be mayor!”