GoFundMe’s CEO thinks the platform could have stopped the bogus campaign to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr. if it happened again today.
Rob Solomon, who heads the for-profit crowdfunding platform, said as much during an appearance on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt Monday night, telling correspondent Stephanie Gosk that misuse on the website is “very, very rare.”
Solomon’s comments came 16 month after Burlington County couple Kate McClure and Mark D’Amico conspired with Bobbitt to launch the campaign that said the homeless veteran helped McClure get gas after she was got stranded off an exit on I-95 in 2017.
The campaign gained the attention of 14,000 donors from around the world, raising $400,000 that was instead spent on lavish vacations, cars, handbags, and more.
When their feel-good story collapsed, prosecutors charged the three with conspiracy and theft-by-deception and GoFundMe said it would refund those who donated to the elaborate scam. Bobbitt and McClure pleaded guilty to federal charges last month.
Asked if he believed the company would be able to catch the scam if it happened today, Solomon said he thought so.
“We would have determined the whole bank account issue if we would have figured out how to set up a bank account, make sure the funds flowed through the right way and we would have heard from the community just like we had in that case,” he said in a clip teased to the show’s Twitter account Monday, later adding, “we wouldn’t let the money leave the building until we could figure out how to get the flow of funds to the beneficiary.”
Solomon said the company has a “trust and safety” team that checks for fraudulent campaigns and is staffed by employees whose backgrounds range from the military to philosophy.
GoFundMe has helped raise more than $5 billion for various causes since its launch in 2010, according to NBC News. It makes money by collecting a processing feel for each donation.