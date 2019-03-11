Pennsylvania will launch an investigation into child abuse and lawbreaking at the Glen Mills Schools in response to an Inquirer investigation, the General Auditor said Monday.
“The alleged abuse of students and long-running culture of secrecy at Glen Mills shocks the conscience,” said Auditor General Eugene DePasquale. “Because the institution receives public funds, I am demanding that the school answer what — if any — policies it has to prevent the abuse of students and ensure that reports of abuse are properly handled.”
The probe will focus on whether Glen Mills complied with all laws regarding child abuse; whether the school has policies and effective procedures to prevent this abuse; what avenues students have to report abuse; and whether Glen Mills has properly conducted background checks on its counselors.
Last month, the Inquirer published an investigation documenting decades of abuse and cover-ups at the Delaware County campus for court-ordered boys. The oldest U.S. reform school, Glen Mills has seen more than 100 of its students removed since the Inquirer story ran.
Local and state lawmakers have demanded action. The state Department of Human Services, which licenses Glen Mills and facilities like it, and the Delaware County District Attorney have also said they are investigating.
Glen Mills has denied wrongdoing and formed a review panel to investigate any misconduct. Their executive director, Randy Ireson, is taking a leave of absence, and the Glen Mills Board of Managers president resigned.
This story will be updated.