The top leader of the Glen Mills Schools is stepping down from its helm days after an Inquirer investigation revealed decades of child abuse at the Delaware County campus.
Executive Director Randy Ireson is taking a leave of absence “for health reasons,” according to an email sent to staff Thursday afternoon.
Joe Hand Jr., the president of the board of managers, has resigned “for business and personal reasons,” according to the email.
Board Vice President Carolyn Seagraves has assumed the duties of president. The board appointed Christopher Spriggs as Glen Mills’ assistant executive director “effectively immediately and he will assume all of the functions of the Executive Director.”
