Nearly 70 boys from across the country are being removed from the Glen Mills Schools, in response to an Inquirer investigation into decades of abuse and cover-ups at the Delaware County campus.
The county’s District Attorney is conducting a probe into possible lawbreaking at Glen Mills, the oldest existing reform school in the United States.
And the state Department of Human Services, which oversees Glen Mills and other homes for court-ordered boys, is investigating the school to determine whether it should keep its license.
“DHS will work to do whatever it must to stop this culture of silence, intimidation, and mistreatment of children,” said Ali Fogarty, a spokesperson for the agency.
A recent Inquirer investigation uncovered decades of abuse by counselors at the prestigious Glen Mills Schools, where boys said they are threatened to keep quiet about the violence they endure.
Since the story ran online last week, juvenile courts in Michigan, Texas, California and Pennsylvania have begun the process of pulling their boys from Glen Mills. The school stands to lose nearly one third of its students.
Philadelphia acted first, initiating new hearings for its 51 boys who were at Glen Mills. Kent County, Mich., pulled all seven of its teenagers out of Glen Mills and had them back in the Grand Rapids area by Sunday.
Harris County, Tex., removed its two boys, as first reported by the Houston Chronicle. “As soon as I was made aware of the allegations this morning, I directed our staff to make arrangements to have these two returned here immediately,” Henry Gonzales, the county’s juvenile probation executive director, told the paper Monday.
In Pennsylvania, Erie County decided Wednesday to remove its nine youth from Glen Mills. Robert Blakely, Erie’s chief juvenile probation officer, said the county is scheduling new placement hearings for the youth within the week.
Los Angeles County has stopped sending boys to Glen Mills in response to the Inquirer investigation and is anticipating “the possible removal” of its 14 boys, said Adam Wolfson, a spokesman for the juvenile probation unit.
Multiple officials have already flown from California to the campus “to investigate both the welfare of the L.A. County youth and the situation in general,” said Wolfson, adding that “we are formulating individual plans for each of the youth, which could include placement outside of Glen Mills.”
After the Inquirer story ran, two state lawmakers called on the Pennsylvania General Auditor and the Attorney General, as well as the regional office of the U.S. Department of Justice, to investigate the Glen Mills Schools. (The Inquirer previously reported that the justice department has an “ongoing law enforcement proceeding” at the school.)
Joe Grace, a spokesman for Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office, said, “We’ve following the Inquirer’s important reporting on Glen Mills and are deeply disturbed by the allegations of abuse and cover up.”
Shapiro’s office could take on the case, but it must first be referred to them by Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun Copeland, whose office has jurisdiction. “We stand ready to assist further if necessary,” Grace said.
Chelsey Price, a spokesman for Copeland, said, “We are currently prosecuting and [investigating], with our law enforcement partners, allegations that emanate from the Glen Mills School.” Price declined to comment on the details or scope of the investigation.
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services licenses and oversees Glen Mills and other residential programs for juveniles. The department is reviewing all the accounts of abuse described in the Inquirer article, and will decide whether to take action against Glen Mills’ license at the end of the process, Fogarty said.
The state’s options include allowing the school to retain its full license or outright revoking it. DHS could also issue a “provisional" or temporary license for up to six months. Under this action, Glen Mills would commit to correcting any issues identified by the state, which would in turn increase its supervision of the school during that period.
Fogarty could not give a timeline for the state’s review.
A spokesperson for Glen Mills did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. Without citing any specifics, Glen Mills leadership has previously issued a statement saying it “disputes virtually all the allegations and conclusions" in the article.
In the meantime, enrollment is dwindling at the reform school that housed more than 1,000 boys at its peak.
Last summer, when the Inquirer reported that a Philadelphia teen had been assaulted by Glen Mills counselors, the school said it had 383 students from throughout the country.
By Feb. 19, the school’s enrollment had fallen to 238. The various jurisdictions that have decided to remove its boys following the Inquirer report amount to 69 students, bringing Glen Mills’ student body to fewer than 170.
Officials from other counties are still weighing their next steps. Mark Ledford, chief probation officer for Cambria County, said, “We are currently reviewing information and have not yet made any decisions as to how we will be utilizing Glen Mills in the future.”
