Pennsylvania is closing the Glen Mills Schools, the oldest existing U.S. reform school, amid an investigation into child abuse and cover-ups at the Delaware County campus.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) announced Monday that it was revoking Glen Mills’ license, having found evidence that its employees beat juveniles sent to the all-boys school and attempted to coerce them into silence.
In a letter to Glen Mills Assistant Executive Director Christopher Spriggs, DHS Deputy Secretary Cathy Utz cited “gross incompetence, negligence and misconduct in operating the facilities” and “mistreatment and abuse of children in care.”
“Institutions charged with caring for children have a responsibility to keep them safe. The Glen Mills Schools failed in this duty,” DHS Secretary Teresa Miller said. “We now know that children living at Glen Mills were subjected to abuse and intimidation. My department is taking this action so no more children will be subjected to the culture of abuse, coercion, and silence that ran deep at the school, and so staff responsible may be held accountable.”
The decision follows an Inquirer investigation into decades of abuse at Glen Mills, which was founded in 1826 as the Philadelphia House of Refuge.
Two weeks ago, DHS issued an emergency removal order for boys on the campus, saying its own investigators it had corroborated the Inquirer’s reporting. Glen Mills is appealing the order.
Glen Mills’ buildings are separately licensed, so the school technically holds 14 licenses with Pennsylvania. All are being revoked.
The Inquirer is reaching out to the Glen Mills Schools, which has 10 days to appeal the license revocation.
