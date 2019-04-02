The Glen Mills Schools laid off counselors and other staffers Tuesday, one week after Pennsylvania ordered the emergency removal of all students amid its investigation into child abuse at the Delaware County campus.
“After 20 years of working the same job, and many years of great friends and employees our jobs at Glen mills school is no more. Everybody is laid off,” Michael Merritt, an instructor, posted Tuesday afternoon on Facebook.
A spokesperson for the state Department of Human Services (DHS), which licenses Glen Mills and other residential programs for court-ordered boys, confirmed Glen Mills is laying off employees as enrollment at the nation’s oldest reform school dwindles.
It was not immediately clear whether Randy Ireson, the school’s executive director, was still employed by Glen Mills.
The Inquirer published an investigation in February documenting decades of abuse and cover-ups at Glen Mills. Since then, judges from across the country pulled more than 100 boys out of the school. The State Inspector General and General Auditor have both launched investigations. The Delaware County District Attorney is also investigating abuse at Glen Mills.
Last week, DHS issued an emergency removal order for all boys remaining at Glen Mills, citing its own investigation that uncovered staffers’ violence and attempts at concealment.
The Inquirer has reached out to Glen Mills for comment.
It is unclear how many staff were let go Tuesday.
Glen Mills employed 668 people and spent $32.1 million on salaries, benefits and other compensation in 2016, according to its most recent tax filing.
This story will be updated.