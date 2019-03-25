The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has issued an emergency removal order of all boys remaining at the Glen Mills Schools, the oldest existing U.S. reform school.
The state agency, which licenses and oversees the Delaware County campus for court-ordered boys, said conditions at the school “constitute gross incompetence, negligence, misconduct in operating a facility, including mistreatment and abuse of clients, likely to constitute immediate and serious danger to the life or health of the children in care" in a letter to the school’s Board of Managers dated Monday.
“As the investigation into allegations raised in recent reporting continues, we must do what is necessary to ensure that no more children are at risk of physical and emotional harm," said Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Teresa Miller.
Miller said the emergency removal order is “one step” of an ongoing process at Glen Mills, which holds 14 licenses with the state. “DHS is committed to seeing this investigation through to ensure that any individual responsible for endangering the welfare of children and coercing silence can be held responsible,” she said.
The Inquirer reported in February that serious violence was both an everyday occurrence and an open secret at the Glen Mills Schools, which draws students from across the country. Staff routinely punched, choked and kicked the boys in their care, even breaking their bones, then kept them quiet with threats. Executive Director Randy Ireson and other top leaders failed to properly vet or train the school’s counselors, then insulated themselves from abuse complaints.
Through a spokesperson, Glen Mills leaders said they were “just made aware” of the removal order Monday. “We are assessing the situation and its impacts and will continue to work with all state and local officials,” the spokesperson said. She said she could not immediately answer a reporter’s specific questions.
State officials, in their investigation, corroborated the Inquirer’s reporting. They found that staff: injured a boy’s eye during an assault, then coerced him to say he hurt it playing basketball; punched a boy for not listening; took turns choking a boy, causing neck injuries and subsequent migraines; and other acts of violence.
The state concluded that counselors routinely hurt boys, encourage them to fight each other, and withhold medical treatment for their injuries. Some boys were even forced to sit in uncomfortable positions for hours as a form of punishment, while others were given unwanted haircuts.
“Information gathered during interviews of former and current youth placed at Glen Mills verifies that a culture of intimidation and coercion is pervasive at Glen Mills and that youth were told to lie about the care they received and the physical mistreatment they endured while placed at Glen Mills,” the removal order reads.
State officials also found that the school’s executive director, Ireson, “failed to ensure the safety and protection of youth placed at the facility and ensure that staff adhered to policies and procedures” in compliance with state law.
Ireson took a leave of absence, citing health reasons, after The Inquirer investigation ran, but still receives compensation and lives in school-affiliated housing. In fiscal 2017, Ireson received $336,000 in total compensation from the school, which had annual revenues of around $40 million, according to a 2017 federal tax filing by the private nonprofit.
In response to The Inquirer report, judges from Los Angeles and Houston to Pittsburgh and Philadelphia began pulling their boys from Glen Mills, which, at its peak, housed more than 1,000 students.
There were 64 boys remaining at the school Monday, state officials said: 21 from Pennsylvania, and 43 from eight other states. As of last week, the out-of-state boys hailed from California, Maryland, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Texas, and Washington DC.
This story will be updated.