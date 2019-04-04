In addition to the abusive incidents found by the state, a class-action lawsuit filed last week on behalf of two former Glen Mills students and one’s mother describes further cases of staff beating children. A teenager from Michigan, who was 16 when he came to Glen Mills in 2016, said staffers pulled him from his bunk bed and slammed him to the floor, where they jumped and spit on him. They disconnected the phone line when he tried to report the abuse to his mother. Before he could leave Glen Mills for a new placement, staff broke his nose.