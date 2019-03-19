Pennsylvania law-enforcement officials are investigating why child abuse and cover-ups went on for decades at the Glen Mills Schools, in response to an Inquirer investigation of the Delaware County campus.
State Inspector General Bruce Beemer — whose office has the power to issue subpoenas and search warrants, access criminal justice databases and coordinate with other law-enforcement agencies — will review the practices of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS), which licenses and oversees Glen Mills and other programs for court-ordered youth.
Gov. Tom Wolf requested a full run-down of DHS’s oversight of Glen Mills on March 6, amid calls for a state-level investigation from local and state lawmakers. In a letter dated March 18, DHS Secretary Teresa Miller referred the review to Beemer.
“The Department believes that your agency is in a better position, given your law enforcement role, to coordinate more directly with other investigations of the allegations against Glen Mills,” Miller said in the letter.
The Pennsylvania Auditor General is also investigating whether abuse occurred at Glen Mills and what policies the school has to prevent it. The Delaware County District Attorney is conducting its own investigation into Glen Mills, the oldest existing reform school in the country.
In response to the The Inquirer investigation, jurisdictions from across the country removed more than 100 boys from Glen Mills, which had an enrollment of 238 as of last month. A spokesperson for the school has repeatedly ignored a reporter’s request for the current enrollment figure.
The school has denied wrongdoing, and formed a review panel to probe the allegations of abuse and cover-ups. Its executive director, Randy Ireson, has taken a leave of absence and the president of the Glen Mills Board of Managers has resigned. The Inquirer is reaching out to the Glen Mills Schools for comment on the State Inspector General’s probe.
This story will be updated.