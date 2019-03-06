Local officials, state lawmakers and children’s advocates Wednesday called on Pennsylvania to launch an investigation into allegations of child abuse and cover-ups at the Glen Mills Schools.
Philadelphia Councilmembers Helen Gym and Kenyatta Johnson urged Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun Copeland to refer her ongoing probe to the state Attorney General for a more comprehensive investigation.
State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D., Phila.) said he is speaking with the Pennsylvania General Auditor about whether his office has jurisdiction to investigate Glen Mills.
And Kristina Moon, a staff attorney for the Education Law Center, called for the state Department of Human Services (DHS) to revoke Glen Mills’ license.
The demand for greater scrutiny was in response to a recent Inquirer investigation that chronicled decades of abuse at the Glen Mills Schools and attempts by school officials to keep boys from reporting it.
Both DHS and Copeland said they have been investigating violence at Glen Mills since last summer, when the Inquirer reported that counselors there had beat and choked a Philadelphia teenager.
Local leaders who gathered Wednesday said these investigations were insufficient, and urged multiple state-level agencies to get involved.
“When we see abuse at this level for something that has gone on for so long, we know this runs all the way to the top,” Gym said. “The public deserves to know who knew what and when they knew it...What this tells us is every single relevant and necessary enforcement agency needs to get involved.”
Philadelphia DHS Commissioner Cynthia Figueroa said she supports the call for further investigation. Hours after the Inquirer’s investigation published online Feb. 20, her department announced it would remove Philadelphia’s 51 boys from Glen Mills.
Los Angeles, Houston, Pittsburgh and other jurisdictions throughout the country have also pulled their boys. Glen Mills stands to lose more than 100 students, nearly half of the school’s enrollment.
Glen Mills has denied any wrongdoing and appointed a review panel to investigate the allegations.
This story will be updated.