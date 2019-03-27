But even though independent contractors generally cannot collectively bargain, they are organizing in new ways to fight for better working conditions. In Los Angeles this week, Lyft and Uber drivers went on a 25-hour strike to protest a 25 percent pay cut. In Seattle, rideshare drivers fought for City Council to grant them the right to collectively bargain (but lawsuits have held up the decision). While in Philadelphia, which has passed several laws protecting workers, Deputy Mayor for Labor Rich Lazer said his office is in the early stages of developing a package of bills to protect gig workers.