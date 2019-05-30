The law is another example of local governments across the country -- with Philly emerging as a leader in recent years -- looking for ways to fight poverty through worker legislation: minimum wage, Fair Workweek scheduling legislation for service workers, and “just-cause” firing protection. But it’s significant because this is new territory: Local governments haven’t yet figured out how to serve gig workers. There have been some industry-specific laws, such as New York’s temporary cap on rideshare vehicles (which lessens competition for fares) and its minimum wage for rideshare drivers. But cities and states have yet to take on gig worker protections as whole.