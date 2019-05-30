California just got a lot closer to granting rights to gig workers.
Because they are independent contractors, gig workers -- a wide-ranging category that includes Uber drivers, nannies, and contract software engineers -- don’t have the same legal rights as employees. They’re not entitled to minimum wage, healthcare benefits, or, in Philly, paid sick days. If they die on the job, as food delivery courier Pablo Avendano did last year, their family isn’t eligible for workers’ compensation.
And labor advocates say that many employers, including Uber, Lyft, and other on-demand tech platforms, purposely misclassify their workers to save money and relinquish responsibility.
That’s why a California bill, which passed Wednesday in its state assembly, seeks to make it harder to classify workers as independent contractors. It builds on a California Supreme Court decision from May 2018 that made a similar ruling; this law would essentially enforce that.
If the bill becomes law, companies such as Uber and Lyft are expected to challenge it in court, as those on-demand tech companies have built their businesses on the independent-contractor model. The law also is opposed by small business groups, which said it would crush business to classify certain workers as employees. And some independent contractors say they’re already feeling the brunt of the California Supreme Court decision, which has led some news outlets to commissioning freelancers because they fear breaking the law.
Philadelphia, for its part, is watching California closely.
The city, which has emerged as a leader in worker protection laws in recent years, is in the early stages of exploring a package of gig worker bills, said Deputy Mayor for Labor Rich Lazer at a gig worker organizing conference in March.
In an interview Thursday, Lazer said his office gets many complaints about misclassification, and it’s not just from those working for on-demand tech companies like Uber and Lyft. It’s a big problem in the construction industry, too.
Rick Grimaldi, a labor lawyer for Fisher Phillips who represents employers, said the California bill shouldn’t be a problem for traditional businesses, which, he said, usually classify independent contractors properly. It would, however, impact on-demand tech employers like Uber and Lyft, which he believes do not.
“You’ve got a situation where gig economy businesses have created a disruption and nobody’s caught up yet,” he said.
The law is another example of local governments across the country -- with Philly emerging as a leader in recent years -- looking for ways to fight poverty through worker legislation: minimum wage, Fair Workweek scheduling legislation for service workers, and “just-cause” firing protection. But it’s significant because this is new territory: Local governments haven’t yet figured out how to serve gig workers. There have been some industry-specific laws, such as New York’s temporary cap on rideshare vehicles (which lessens competition for fares) and its minimum wage for rideshare drivers. But cities and states have yet to take on gig worker protections as whole.
(Some states, such as Texas, have weakened protections for gig workers -- ensuring they would be classified as independent contractors, not employees -- after lobbying from tech companies.)
Grimaldi said municipalities might also like that a bill such as California’s would allow them to collect more payroll taxes.