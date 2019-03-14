Ohlsson caught, of course, the Schumannesque character that runs through the Opus 76 Eight Piano Pieces. The opening of the Variations on an Original Theme, Opus 21, No. 1, sounds like Brahms and no one else, but in one variation in particular Ohlsson emphasized a Beethoven aspect. As a whole, the work has that feeling of somehow encompassing the entire world, as late Beethoven can.