A half-hour comedy based on the life and career of Cheltenham’s Dave Burd -- also known as rapper Lil Dicky -- is coming to television, with Burd in the lead.
FX Networks announced Wednesday that it had ordered a first season of the so-far untitled show, which it described this way:
"The series is centered on a suburban neurotic man in his late twenties who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends, because with their help, he might actually convince the world. "
“Not only has Dave Burd cemented his place in the rap community, but he’s now poised to take over TV with his infectious comedic sensibility in his own series,” said Nick Grad, co-president of programming for FX Networks and FX Productions, in a prepared statement. “We’re thrilled to have partnered with an impressive creative team featuring Jeff Schaffer, Saladin Patterson, Kevin Hart, Greg Mottola and Scooter Braun to bring the story of Lil Dicky to TV audiences.”
“I’m so thankful for everyone who made this possible, it really is what I’ve been dreaming about since I was a kid. I love making people laugh, it’s my favorite thing ever. And even though I’m still fully in love with and committed to my career as a rapper, I’m excited to write jokes that don’t need to rhyme every time. Ugh, that rhymed,” added Burd.
Burd, who first became famous when “Ex-Boyfriend” went viral in 2013 after its YouTube release and whose single “Freaky Friday,” FX said, has achieved multiplatinum status in more than 15 countries, created the show with Schaffer (The League, Curb Your Enthusiasm).