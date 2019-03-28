Q: My apartment is small and we need a sofa in the living room. My boyfriend wants a sectional for watching TV. In my opinion, a sectional doesn’t leave enough room for a coffee table. Am I missing something or would a small sectional be better than a sofa, and how can we figure out the right size?
A: Sectionals are a great way to get instant impact and provide flexible seating for everyone. If your living room is on the small side, though, a true sectional might overwhelm the space. A sofa is often a space saver since they come in so many different sizes. And because there are so many coffee tables out there, you’re sure to find one that will work for you. You’ll also have some space left over for side tables and other seating.
If you still want a sectional, consider one that has an armless chaise for a less-imposing look. You could also do a hybrid by using a sofa with a matching square or rectangle ottoman as your coffee table. You get just the right size and it looks and functions a lot like a sectional (which would make your boyfriend happy). You can move the ottoman around to be in just the right place to put your feet up whether you’re watching TV by yourself or together. Add a tray or charming rustic plank to have a place for a beverage.
For my own home, I found a coffee table that has stools that stow underneath. This way I can have both a soft place for my feet and a solid surface for books, snacks and a cup of coffee. Or, additional seating for guests! You would place these stools off to the side, with an ottoman in the center of a seating group. But know that nobody really wants to sit in the middle of the conversation group for long.
Look around for sofas and sectionals within your budget, and note the sizes. Looking at what you have now, do you need a larger or smaller piece? Get some painters tape and mark out those sizes on your floor, along with a coffee table, ottoman and other furniture you have or want. Consider how you move through the room and allow space for the traffic, too. Good luck and let me know how it goes!
Have a design dilemma? Jennifer Adams is an award-winning designer, TV personality and author of the book “Love Coming Home: Transform Your Environment. Transform Your Life.” Send your questions to AskJennifer@JenniferAdams.com or for more design ideas, visit Jennifer’s blog on her website at www.jenniferadams.com.