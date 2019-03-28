If you still want a sectional, consider one that has an armless chaise for a less-imposing look. You could also do a hybrid by using a sofa with a matching square or rectangle ottoman as your coffee table. You get just the right size and it looks and functions a lot like a sectional (which would make your boyfriend happy). You can move the ottoman around to be in just the right place to put your feet up whether you’re watching TV by yourself or together. Add a tray or charming rustic plank to have a place for a beverage.