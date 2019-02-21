It is possible to re-dye leather furniture, though it could be a very messy DIY project that is best left to the professionals. Unfortunately that process might cost as much as buying a new sofa. Surprisingly, so would a good quality slipcover! Either way, you’d be out some money and still be stuck with the same shape. Instead, minimize the color with layered throw blankets, or by draping your sofa lengthwise with some inexpensive upholstery fabric. You might need two very long pieces, one for the back, and one for the seat and cushions. Tuck the fabric in around the cushions for a more finished look. If you know how to sew, adding some pleats or ties to the corners will help keep the fabric in place.