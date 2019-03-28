The Federal Trade Commission said it issued the orders Tuesday to examine the privacy policies of internet service providers. The companies have 45 days to submit reports detailing their data-handling practices. Among other questions, the FTC has asked the companies what information they collect, whether the data is shared with third parties, and whether they offer consumers options about how their data are handled. The agency also wants to know whether consumer data are anonymized and has demanded copies of the companies’ disclosures to consumers about their data collection practices.