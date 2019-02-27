In 2017, Marrero, at Sixth Street and Lehigh Avenue, became a “natural first destination” for hundreds of new Puerto Rican residents who relocated to the city after being displaced by Hurricane Maria, said Tania-María Ríos Marrero, a native Spanish speaker and community organizer with the nonprofit Free Library Foundation, which raises money for the library. English literacy quickly became one of the “loudest needs” at the branch, she said.