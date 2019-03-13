But on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Robert F. Kelly gave Singletary the same sentence he already had served. Kelly acknowledged that the advisory guideline range for Singletary should have been zero to six months in prison, but accepted the government’s recommendation to go above those guidelines. Among the reasons for doing so, Kelly said, was to avoid sentencing disparities among other defendants in the ticket-fixing scandal and for the sentence to act as a deterrent to others.