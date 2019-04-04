Firefighting crews have contained a blaze that has consumed about 1,200 acres of Pineland’s forest at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.
The blaze broke out on a training range in Burlington County about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday while the region was under a red flag warning for the increased possibility of wild fires due to dry fuel, low humidity, and high winds.
No injuries were reported and no property was threatened by the forest fire, the second in the county this week, officials said.
Officials said the fire was contained Thursday morning.
About 100 firefighters from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, the New Jersey State Forest Service, and Burlington County Strike Team worked to contain the fire, the base said in a statement.
Pemberton Browns Mills Road, Juliustown Road, and Pointville Road have reopened after having been closed due to the fire, officials said.