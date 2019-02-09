In a minor four-player swap announced Saturday, the Flyers acquired defenseman David Schlemko and forward Byron Froese and sent forward Dale Weise and defenseman Christian Folin to Montreal.
“Both players were looking for a bigger role and a different opportunity, and we tried to accommodate them,” general manager Chuck Fletcher said about Weise and Folin.
Schlemko, 31, appeared in 19 games for Montreal this season, collecting two assists and averaging 19:51 per contest. He also played in eight games for the Canadiens’ AHL affiliate, Laval.
The 6-foot-1, 196-pound Schlemko, who has a $2.1 million cap hit through the end of 2019-20 if he is in the NHL, has played in 415 games with the Canadiens, Arizona, Dallas, Calgary, New Jersey and San Jose, and he has 18 goals and 94 points in his career.
Fletcher said Schlemko provides experience and depth.
Froese, 27, has appeared in 46 games this season for Laval, collecting 14 goals and 30 points.
In 48 games last year for Montreal, the 6-1, 202-pound Froese had three goals and 11 points.
Schlemko and Froese were sent to the Phantoms.
Weise, 30, who previously had a three-year stint with Montreal — including a 14-goal season in 2015-16 — was recently demoted to the Phantoms. He had five goals and 11 points in 42 games with the Flyers this season.
When in the NHL, Weise has a $2.35 million cap hit through the end of 2019-20.
Folin, 28, played in 26 games for the Flyers this season and had two assists and a plus-5 rating.