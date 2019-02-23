A state trooper was injured and two people were arrested after a woman fleeing a crash in Montgomery County jumped into the Schuylkill on Friday night.
Pennsylvania State Police said the accident occurred in Conshohocken just before midnight when the driver of an SUV hit at least one other vehicle, then lost control and struck a concrete barrier along the Fayette Street Bridge.
A woman who had been inside in the SUV tried to flee the crash at Matsons Ford Road and Fayette Street by jumping in the river. A trooper was injured when he fell down concrete steps as he attempted to pull the woman from the water. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.
Both the woman and another person who had been inside the SUV were arrested. State police did not immediately specify the charges. Police said they are investigating the cause of the crash.