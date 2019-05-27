A motorist lost control of her car in South Philadelphia Monday afternoon and crashed into a Rainbow clothing store, injuring herself and four customers inside the shop, according to Philadelphia Police.
The 71-year-old driver, whose identity has not been released, was operating a red Kia SUV when she drove through the window of the store on 2400 block of South 24th Street shortly after 1:30 p.m., police said. She stayed on scene following the crash.
A 16-year-old boy inside the shop was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he is listed in critical condition, according to police. Two girls, ages 14 and 15, complained of foot and knee pain and were also taken to CHOP for evaluation.
A 57-year-old woman in the store who suffered back and neck injuries in the crash was taken to Jefferson University Hospital’s Methodist campus, police said. The driver of the vehicle was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for observation.