One man is dead and firefighters are trying to account for two other people following a fire in a house in Philadelphia’s Kensington section.
The blaze in the two-story house on the 2900 block of Rorer Street was reported about 4:30 a.m. Firefighters found heavy fire on arrival and were told people were trapped inside.
Firefighters rescued one man and rushed him to Temple University Hospital, but he died, officials said.
Neighbors told fire officials two other people lived in the house but firefighters could not immediately search the building because of concerns about its structural stability.
The cause of the fire, which was declared under control at 5:14 a.m., also is under investigation.
