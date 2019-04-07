The first motorcycle accident occurred at 1:45 a.m. Sunday on the 6200 block of West Passyunk Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia. Police said a trucker suspected of driving under the influence was eastbound on the 6200 block of West Passyunk Avenue when he crossed into the westbound lanes and hit a 54-year-old man on a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:37 a.m.